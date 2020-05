Siem Reap: According to news reports, at 19:02, a foreigner died at Siem Reap Referral Hospital in Mondul 1 Village, Svay Dangkum City. / Siem Reap Province.

The victim, DANIEL PHILLIP AUXIER, 31, was an American national.



Research by the court doctor concluded that the victim had died from a venous thromboembolism.