Three Arrests After Chinese Man’s Hotel ‘Fall’

Sihanoukville: At 15:30, on 14 May, authorities investigating a Chinese man’s death in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, arrested three people for premeditated murder.

Colonel Song Kosal said that the three suspects were:
1. Lin Xiao Jun (male, Lin Hao), a 32-year-old Chinese tourist.

2. Chheng Jing Khuo, male, 36 years old, Chinese, business owner

3. Pu Song Lin (Uncle Song Lin) male, age 34, Chinese, a hotel worker.

The above three suspects were involved in the murder on 12 May at Ocean Point Hotel (a Chinese man fell from 3rd floor of a hotel) in Village 3, Sangkat 3, City / Province Sihanoukville.


The three suspects fled to a hotel near two lions roundabout and were later arrested by the provincial police on the evening of the 14th.

The Armed Forces Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently conducting a formal investigation at the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie and will continue to search for more involved. SNTVNEWS

