Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kandal Factory Heist Nets 20m Riel & $30,000

cne49 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kandal: At 1:30 am on May 14, 2020, the Win Seth Garment weaving factory in Prek Thmey village, Prek Dach commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province, was burglarized. $ 30,000 and KHR 20 million as well as some valuable items were taken and the perpetrators escaped.

On the night of the incident, a group of unidentified men stormed the administrative office’s room, opened the factory vice president’s desk, and cut off a regular padlock and unlocked the safe. AREY

You May Also Like

Female Ex-Cop Accused of Visa Scams

cne0

UPDATE: Child Killed In Prey Veng Fire

cne0

Chinese New Year Traditions

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *