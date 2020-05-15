Kandal: At 1:30 am on May 14, 2020, the Win Seth Garment weaving factory in Prek Thmey village, Prek Dach commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province, was burglarized. $ 30,000 and KHR 20 million as well as some valuable items were taken and the perpetrators escaped.

On the night of the incident, a group of unidentified men stormed the administrative office’s room, opened the factory vice president’s desk, and cut off a regular padlock and unlocked the safe. AREY