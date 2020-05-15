Comedians have rallied to the aid of a former colleague who has become stranded in Cambodia by coronavirus.

Tony Morewood was a fixture on the circuit in the 1980s and 1990s, last appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2001 (where Chortle reviewed him)

But 15 years ago he moved to South East Asia, where he has been working as a teacher – while taking the occasional stand-up gig.

However with Covid-19 closing schools until September, he has lost his income, and is struggling to get out of the country.

Comedian turned stand-up tutor Logan Murray has launched a crowdfunder to help, saying: ‘He can’t pay rent, is living very hand to mouth and finds himself trapped in a country that poverty won’t let him leave.

‘We need to raise money for his late visa fees, a coronavirus test (the authorities are not letting any foreigners leave without one, but they are very hard for non-nationals to obtain) and a plane ticket back home. Until he gets a flight, he also needs money for food and shelter.’

Murray is trying to raise £2,000 via GoFundMe and already more than halfway there, thanks to 45 donors including comics including Simon Bligh, Andy Smart, Mark Hurst and JoJo Smith. Dave Thompson, the comic who also played Tellytubby Tinky Winky is the biggest single contributor, chipping in £140.

Morewood, 65, thanked supporters, writing: ‘It is truly heartening at the most difficult of times to have so many people immediately responding with donations, offers of help and good wishes.’

Describing himself as ‘broke’ and ‘totally alone’, he admits it will be ‘fiscally challenging’ getting back to England, where he no longer has any family.

Murray added: ‘Regardless of a contribution, please feel free to get in touch with Tony via FaceBook. Any words from familiar faces would be very welcome.’ SOURCE: CHORTLE