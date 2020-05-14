Mondulkiri: Two wild cows (banteng?) were shot dead in Mondulkiri province on May 13, 2020.

Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Forestry Manager Um Vann Sopheak said that the Royal Thai Company had reported that the dead animals were found on the company’s land.

According to an on-site examination, wildlife crews found two female wild cows dead and swollen, and had probably there for three or four days. The area is close to Phnom Prol protected forests, and the company land about 30 meters from the main road. The animals were buried at the scene.

Keo Sopheak, director of the Mondulkiri Department of Environment, expressed his deep regret over the loss of such a rare species. He said: “We have sent a professional officer to conduct a search to identify the perpetrators.”

It is said hunters may be operating with tranquilizer rifles, shooting the animals in the day and then going to retrieve them under the cover of night to avoid being seen. It is being investigated whether they were shot outside and ran to the ground or the company staff were responsible.