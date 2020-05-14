Siem Reap: Police of the anti-human trafficking and juvenile protection office on May 12, 2020, cracked down on a sex-trafficking case, arresting a massage shop owner and freeing four sex workers.

The Rasmei Reaksmey 168 massage parlor, in Wat Bo Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City was allegedly offering sexual services to customers. During the crackdown, four female sex workers, including a 17-year-old minor were found and police arrested a 32-year-old female boss.

At the same time, a large number of unused and unused condoms were found. The suspect was taken to the Siem Reap Provincial Court of Appeal in the presence of Born Vannarith.

According to her confession, the suspect admitted that she had allowed the sex workers in his massage parlor to have sex with guests for between $ 25 and $ 30, and took 10,000 riel each time. After questioning, all four sex workers were sent to the provincial social affairs department. The owner of the shop was sent to court on the afternoon of May 13, 2020, on charges of soliciting prostitution. AREY