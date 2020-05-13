Phnom Penh: Two people suffered injuries after driving a Prius into a road divider, hitting polices and a traffic sign.

The incident occurred at 1:40 am on May 13, 2020, along Street 217 in Stung Mean I commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

Witnesses say they saw a black Prius with Phnom Penh license plate 2BD-9200, driven by a male with a woman passenger, speeding along Street 217 in a westbound direction while apparently drunk.

The car hit traffic signal poles and overturned. The driver and passenger were taken to hospital.

After the incident, the car was taken away to await a legal resolution. NKD