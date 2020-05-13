Phnom Penh: The Minister of Education Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron insists that the ministry will continues to keep schools across the country closed. According to a letter from Hang Chuon Naron, dated May 12, 2020, The Ministry of Education has closely monitored the development of the COVID-19, and the impact of the virus on education, both in the public and private sectors.

The letter says that schools will reopen by 1 November at the latest, which is when the new school year normally begins for state schools (the dates are set by the ministry and usually begin in October or early November). This is to prevent a ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 from breaking out.

The ministry has also introduced measures to prevent the disease. The minister also said the ministry did not ignore economic issues and the reopening of schools.

EDIT: This letter was published on KOHSANTEPHEAP and since been taken down. It is still up on KBN and POPULAR

If this is proved to be incorrect information, we will remove it.