Oddar Meanchey: On May 12, 2020, a number of Facebook posts claimed that a man called Thun Panna badly injured a young baby. After the incident, the victim’s mother took her baby to the hospital and filed a complaint with the Oddar Meanchey Provincial Police Headquarters.

The suspect is currently being questioned at the Office of Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection. POST NEWS

A statement from the Child Protection Unit said:

Arrest after Viral Video Uploaded of Serious Child Physical Abuse

On the 12th of May 2020, a video was uploaded to Facebook depicting serious physical abuse having been committed against a 7mth old baby and alledging ongoing domestic violence and threats against the child and mother. CPU was made aware of the video and commenced an investigations.

In cooperation with Odar Meanchey Police Command and the Ministry of Interior, a 34-year-old male has been arrested and is currently assisting Police with their inquiries.

This is another excellent example of how seriously Cambodian National Police and the CPU take any video uploaded or bought to our attention of child abuse or indecent images of children. Well done to all involved.