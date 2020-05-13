Phnom Penh: A man who shot and killed a hornbill bird on May 10, 2020 and posted the pictures on Facebook has apologized to the public and has signed an agreement to stop the killing of wildlife.

The information came from the Ministry of Environment on the afternoon of May 13, 2020. According to Neth Pheaktra, a secretary of state and the Ministry of Environment, who met Kruy Chamroeun, he admitted he had shot and killed a giant hornbill near Anlong Waterfalls in Monivong Bokor National Park in the province of Kampot.



Mr. Kruy Chamroeun wrote in an apology to the public: “ I apologize to all of the Cambodian people, please forgive me and stop making such a mistake. Please citizens, do not imitate me. I promise to hand over the weapons that have been fired to the Ministry of Environment.”

Environment Minister Neth Pheaktra said that the man acknowledged his mistake and requested the public’s apologies. He said that through the reprimand, the Ministry of Environment accepted and was committed to stopping the practice forever. He said this is a bad example that others must avoid.

At the same time, the Secretary of State called on people to visit nature resorts, do not commit hunting and do not eat wildlife, and all must protect wildlife conservation for natural tourism and biodiversity protection.

The giant hornbill is an endangered species and is currently only found in a few areas, such as the Bokor Mountain, Cardamom Mountains and parts of eastern Cambodia. NKD