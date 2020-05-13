Siem Reap: A Cambodian court has found 64-year-old former Australian teacher Garry Mulroy guilty of a lesser charge of indecent assault and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, but allegations of child prostitution have been dropped.

‘He was prepared for the verdict. He is upset but doing okay,’ his risk management adviser Ross Milosevic told AAP on Tuesday.

Mulroy had faced up to 15 years’ imprisonment on allegations he had molested six boys at a home school he was building. The court in Siem Reap ordered that time served be taken into account.

Mulroy will be eligible for release in June next year, but he is considering an appeal, according to friends.

The more serious charge was dropped after Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE) withdrew legal representation, despite initially accusing the former Australian Catholic teacher from Lismore of child sex offences against the boys, aged 11-14. DAILY MAIL / AAP