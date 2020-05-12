Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued a weather alert from May 13 to 19, 2020. The Ministry says on May 15, the southwest monsoon rains will fall over Cambodia an mark the onset of the rainy season.

May 13 to 15:

1: Provinces in the Central Plains:

* The minimum temperatures of 25-28 ° C

* The maximum temperatures of 36-39 ° C. From May 15-19, the rains will be moderate to heavy.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau:

* The minimum temperatures of 25-27 ° C

* The maximum temperatures of 34-38 ° C. From May 15-19, the rains will be moderate to heavy.

Coastal Provinces:

* The minimum temperatures of 25-27 ° C

* The maximum temperatures of 34-36 ° C. There will be less rainfall than other areas.

The ministry also called on people to be alert for thunderstorms, especially in Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Pursat, Battambang, Siem Reap, Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces.