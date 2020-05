Sihanoukville: CMAC officials have completed the search and retrieval of old artillery shells buried at the site of a new sewage drain near the Total Oil Station in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

On the afternoon of May 12, 2020, according to Maj. Gen. Bour Sothy, deputy chief of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police, a total of 117 artillery shells had been found in the area.

Huy Bunleng