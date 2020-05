Oddar Meanchey: A military officer shot dead his wife and the wife of another military officer, and escaped with at least one gun and 120 bullets.

The military officer has been named as Soeun Kan, 55, with the rank Chief of Staff No. 070462.

According to Gen. Son Sea, Soeun shot and killed his 50-year-old wife and the 30-year-old wife of another military officer.

No more details have been given so far. KOHSANTEPEAP