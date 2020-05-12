Kampot province: According to preliminary reports, a cement warehouse collapsed, causing the death of a Chinese man. Others have been reported injured (*appears to be 3 Chinese and a Cambodian).

The incident happened at 10:00 am on May 10, 2020 (*possibly incorrect date) at the cement depot of company Thai Pung Rong, located in Dang Tong commune, Dang Tong district. The five victims were not identified.

According to police, the collapsed warehouse was 100 meters long and 40 meters wide. More details to follow. KOHSANTEPHEAP