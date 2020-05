Kompong Thom: On May 12, 2020 at 5:40 am, a truck carrying Cambodia beer overturned on National Road 6 (Stung Sen bypass), Prey Trabi village, Prey Traba commune, Stung Sen town, Kampong Thom province.

The truck and cargo were damaged, but there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is reported to be the driver falling asleep.

