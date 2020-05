Kampong Cham: At 10 pm on May 10, 2020, 3 out of 11 people on baoard a passenger boat were missing after colliding with a fishing boat in the middle of the river in Koh Sampong commune, Kampong Siem district.

People aboard the boat were on their way back home to Kbal Koh Chey from a wedding party. After hitting the fishing boat, the passenger boat sank, leaving three people missing and one injured.

After the incident, the fishing side escaped the scene. AREY