Phnom Penh: At 7:10 am on 10 May 2020, along Street 182/223, Sangkat Phsar Depot I, Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, an accident left a Chinese man dead.

The Chinese victim was riding a Honda motorcycle, when two men on another motorcycle crashed into him. *EDIT: the original source said the pair were bag snatchers, other sources don’t mention this.

UPDATE: The Chinese man was named as Fei Shiqi, 53, from Shanghai.

One of the suspects was injured were taken to hospital and another escaped. POST NEWS