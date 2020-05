Phnom Penh: An unidentified foreign man was found dead on the sidewalk on Monivong Boulevard, Sangkat Phsar Thmey II, Daun Penh district at 12:50 am on 10 May 2020.

Authorities said the man was white and aged in his 40’s.

He was found in front of house 108-110 on Monivong.

Police arrived and inspected the scene, and the body was taken to Wat Teuk Thla. No cause of death was given in reports.