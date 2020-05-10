Phnom Penh: Police carrying out traffic stops on the night of May 9, 2020, arrested a man in front of the Phnom Penh Sporting Club, Street 271, Sangkat Toulpong 2 in Chamkarmon.

Ly Hour Ang, male, 25, business owner of Home 340, Street B12, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sok Sok, was found with an assault rifle in his car. He had no papers or permits for the weapon.

The man claimed his cousin, Sina, a military officer, gave him the gun. The gun and a Prius were taken as evidence and a case is being prepared for court. PPR