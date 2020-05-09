Phnom Penh: Two foreigners sitting on the riverbank slipped into the river, leaving one seriously injured and another who went to help with minor injuries at 2 pm May 9, 2020 at the Riverside Park in Sangkat Kandal Market 1, Daun Penh District.

Their identities and nationalities are unknown.

According to sources, before the incident, two foreigners were sitting drinking on the river bank, while one of them slipped into the water. His friend went down to help, suddenly slipping down causing minor injuries.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and called the Calmette Hospital ambulance. POST NEWS