Phnom Penh: The body of a young baby boy was discovered at 1 pm on May 9, 2020 in the village of Russey I, Steung Meanchey 3 Khan Meanchey.

A boy walked into the bathroom of an abandoned market in the village, and found the baby in a black cloth. He immediately ran to tell his mother, who checked and found the infant was not breathing, and reported to local authorities to check.

Immediately upon receiving this information, local authorities contacted the experts, including the Child Protection Unit, who say the baby was likely to have suffocated following an autopsy.

The CPU confirm they are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. This is the third case of child death in recent days that the CPU are involved with.

Image from KBN