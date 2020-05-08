Pursat: Police of Bakan District discovered a large marijuana plantation.

The operation took place at 2:30 pm on May 7, 2020, on a plot of land owned by 53-year-old Suon Sim, located in O’Tapor Village, O’Rapang Commune, Bakan District, Pursat Province.

According to the report, the suspect who planted the marijuana is a 32-year-old male residing in O’Rampong village, O’Rapang commune, Bakan district, Pursat province, and said to be the son of the landowner.

As a result, the force destroyed 147 cannabis plants.

According to the report, the grower was not found, and his mother has been contracted to bring him in for education at the local post post. FAST NEWS



