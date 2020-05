PHNOM PENH: At 23:30 on May 07, 2020, a traffic accident caused a fire on Veng Sreng Street, Sangkat Steung Meanchey 3, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

A truck and motorbike collided and caused an inferno, but did not spread to other property. A man named Chheng Chan, 64, was injured.

2 fire trucks and 2 vehicles of the Royal Gendarmerie intervened and put out the blaze at 23:50. POST NEWS