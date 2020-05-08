Phnom Penh: A 33 year-old Nepalese man was found dead in a bathroom on May 6, 2020 at 12:30 pm at # 343E3, Preah Sisowath, Daun Penh District.

The body was discovered by a 35-year-old cleaning worker. Police said his passport was close by, but his name has not been released.

After the incident, the coroner confirmed that the deceased had died of a heart attack, caused by heart disease. After reviewing the scene, the body was transported to Wat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.