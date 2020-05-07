Siem Reap : Excavation work near the Kandal Srak Sang temple uncovered an ancient turtle statue on May 6, 2020.

Long Kosal, spokesman for the Apsara Authority, said that the team at the temple had found the large turtle statue during excavations and renovating work on the temple, which dates back to the 10th century.

The team discovered many other ancient artifacts, including metal tools and a dragon head sculpture, which is still mostly buried in the ground. NKD