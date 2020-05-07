Phnom Penh: On May 6, 2020 at 10:30 am, Phnom Penh Police Office’s Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure Office received two Nigerians from Boeung Keng Kang Police Inspectorate for not having a valid passport.

The pair were caught in a traffic stop in Phnom Penh. EDOKPAYIMICHAEL RECHARD (?), 38, Nigerian, arrived in Cambodia on 9 April 2016 at Phnom Penh International Airport. EZIMS AKUM, a 24-year-old Nigerian national, arrived in Cambodia on 21 November 2016 at Phnom Penh International Airport with the intention of working, and is currently without work and without a passport.

On May 4, 2020, the force dispatched the two for a check-up at a Russian hospital for COVID-19 (negative). The above two individuals were referred to the Immigration Department for further action.