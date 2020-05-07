Crime FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Man Torches Moto After Roadside Fine

Pailin: At 6:30 am on May 1, 2020, along National Road 59, Stung Trang commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, police were doing roadside checks to implement the new traffic laws when a man came up on an old motorcycle without a helmet, license plate or mirrors, and was handed a 100,000 riel fine.

Angered by the police’s fine and the lack of money (*some reports on social media say he offered 20,000), the man set fire to the motorcycle and ran off.

The man has been named as Dong Vichy, a 33-year-old male from Battambang province, living in Stung Trang commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

According to Nget Touch, the head of the village, his son-in-law had bought an old motorcycle (made in 1997) on May 1, 2020 for 130,000 riel.
and had not yet received (a plate?).

He added that his son-in-law has escaped to another province and has not yet come forward to apologize to authorities. KBN

