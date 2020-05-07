Battambang: On May 6, 2020, at 8:10 pm, a man was arrested for trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

The suspect was named as Bun Sarin Kakada, 43 year old male living in Wat Leap village, Sangkat Chamkar Samrong, Battambang city.

Evidence included:

Methamphetamine, weighing 100.18 grams, 1 hand gun, mobile phones and records showing drug sales.



Police are now investigating and preparing to go to court for legal action. POST NEWS