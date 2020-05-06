The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology issued a weather notification from May 6 until May 12, 2020.

According to the forecast, a low-pressure valley is over Cambodia. The predictions from May 6 to 12 are:

1: Provinces of the Central Plains:

– The minimum temperatures are 25-27 ° C

– The maximum temperatures are 35-41 ° C.

Parts of the northwestern provinces will be able to experience low to moderate rainfall. Other provinces, meanwhile, will experience heavier rainfall in some areas.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau:

– The minimum temperatures are 24-26 ° C

– The maximum temperatures are 34-37 ° C.

In some provinces, there may be low rainfall.

3: Coastal Provinces:

– The minimum temperatures are 25-27 ° C

– The maximum temperatures are 34-36 ° C.

There will be scattered rainfall from low to moderate.

The ministry also called on residents to be alert for thunderstorms and the increased temperatures of 40-41 ° C on May 8-9-10.