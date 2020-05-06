Siem Reap: According to the National Police, 3 Chinese men were arrested for extorting $11,000 and a number of materials. The crime occurred in Tuol Svay Prey 1 District Boeung Keng Keng, Phnom Penh, on April 30, 2020.

The operation was conducted on the 4th of May 2020 by the Police Department in collaboration with the Boeng Keng Kang Police Force, the Phnom Penh Municipal Police’s High Criminal Office and the Siem Reap Provincial Police.

According to Colonel Mom Chek, the three suspects were arrested by the police at the airport road, Kok Dong Village, Sangkat Teuk Vil, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap. They have been named as Shan Shiquan,Wei Bingwen and Zeng Merng.

The suspects admitted that on April 30, 2020, they robbed a Chinese victim in Toul Svay Prey I commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh, of $11,000 and 5 phones (*no more details given).

After the robbery was accomplished, they took a silver Tacoma bus, wore a Phnom Penh 2AW-4483 badge to Siem Reap, and then took a taxi to Banteay Meanchey with the intention of crossing into Thailand, but the border was closed. They stayed there for two days and returned to Sihanoukville.

On May 4, 2020, they traveled from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh and headed to Siem Reap to retrieve the car and were arrested. Currently, the suspect at the Criminal Police Department is preparing a case to be sent to court for further action. POST NEWS

