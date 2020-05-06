Phnom Penh: A Chinese kidnapping led to two shots being fired, with one Chinese victim taken to hospital and another Chinese man was arrested in Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh, on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 am.

According to the report, it was a of kidnapping, according to a Chinese translator. The incident also saw two gunshots fired by the gunmen which caused the crash of a Starex (UPDATE: It appears the car crashed as they were trying to escape).

According to the translator, the victim had arrived at the scene after he had handed more than $ 30,000 near Koh Pich. It is not yet clear who shot who, but one man was injured in the leg, and was transported by tuk-tuk to the hospital (photos show another man being taken away in an ambulance, but not mentioned in source).

However, no further details on the cause have yet been released, pending further investigation and confirmation of the identities of those involved. PPR

