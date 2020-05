Phnom Penh: A electrical fire broke out in the street at about 11 pm on 5 May 2020 along Road 294 in Boeng Keng Kang 1, Boeng Keng Kang District.

People in the neighborhood immediately used several fire extinguishers and reported to the police for immediate intervention.

Firefighters came in one fire truck to put out the blaze, without any injuries and prevented it spreading to people’s homes. NKD