The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has announced four people have been terminated over allegations of serious misconduct.

The four officials are: Mai Tola, Tuy Vichheang, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sophear/

Mai Tola was the deputy secretary-general of the federation, and Tuy Vichy, the referee of the federation, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sopheak are former FFC officials.

Mai Tola is accused in a case of corruption and is facing further legal charges in court.

It is not clear what the exact circumstances around the announcement were.

UPDATE: Reports suggest the officials have been banned from working in any sports capacity for life for embezzling $56K from Tiger Street Football events (TBC).