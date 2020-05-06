Crime FEATURED Latest Sport 

Cambodian Football Federation Bans 4 Officials

cne38 Views 0 Comments , , ,

The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has announced four people have been terminated over allegations of serious misconduct.

The four officials are: Mai Tola, Tuy Vichheang, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sophear/

Mai Tola was the deputy secretary-general of the federation, and Tuy Vichy, the referee of the federation, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sopheak are former FFC officials.

Mai Tola is accused in a case of corruption and is facing further legal charges in court.

It is not clear what the exact circumstances around the announcement were.

UPDATE: Reports suggest the officials have been banned from working in any sports capacity for life for embezzling $56K from Tiger Street Football events (TBC).

You May Also Like

Buddha Of Battambang Almost Complete

cne0

Korean Involved In Fatal Accident

cne0

Koreans Arrested For Siem Reap Car Theft

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *