Cambodian Football Federation Bans 4 Officials
The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has announced four people have been terminated over allegations of serious misconduct.
The four officials are: Mai Tola, Tuy Vichheang, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sophear/
Mai Tola was the deputy secretary-general of the federation, and Tuy Vichy, the referee of the federation, Chhang Piseth and Koul Sopheak are former FFC officials.
Mai Tola is accused in a case of corruption and is facing further legal charges in court.
It is not clear what the exact circumstances around the announcement were.
UPDATE: Reports suggest the officials have been banned from working in any sports capacity for life for embezzling $56K from Tiger Street Football events (TBC).