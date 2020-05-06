Banteay Meanchey: Mobile Customs Officials along with Veterinary Officials of the Provincial Department of Agriculture cooperated to crack down on stolen 4.5 ton pork products imported from Thailand.

The crackdown on illegal shipment of pork products took place on the night of May 5, 2020, on National Road 5 in the village. Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Leng Sopheara, mobile customs officer in Banteay Meanchey province, said on May 6 that the pork products smuggled across the Thai border into Banteay Meanchey was unauthorized and technically illegal.

After a search of the force, 75 cases of pork, ribs and pork products weighing about 4,500 kg were destroyed in Sangkat Kampong Svay, Serey Sophorn this afternoon.

The driver and the owner of the car were also called in to account for their activties. KBN