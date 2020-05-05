Siem Reap: At 3:00 pm on May 4, 2020, in a rice field next to Tra Tro Pagoda, Group 4 in Kok Run village, Mok Pnen commune, Puok district, Siem Reap province, a husband stabbed his wife and then stabbed himself to death.

At the time of the above incident, there was a family dispute between husband Vong Phos Nhan, 32, and his wife, Thu Koeun, 25.

The man took a sharp knife, 37 cm long, and stabbed his wife, and then cut open his own stomach, and with his intestines falling out, he jumped into a pond.

His wife, Thu Koeun, suffered a cut to the abdomen near the right side of the groin and a serious wound to her hand. She is being treated at the provincial hospital.

The village chief and the villagers living in the area said the couple have often been in conflict over the past month.

After the procedure, the corpse is handed over to the family for a traditional funeral. POST NEWS