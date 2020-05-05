Siem Reap: A man was detained at 16:30 on 04 May 2020 in Svay Dangkum Village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

After a search by the Internal Security Force of Siem Reap Police at the home of the man, several air-soft guns were confiscated.

The suspect, identified as Pich Raksmey/Reaksmey, a 20-year-old male was caught with several guns (at least 3), ball bearings and gas canisters. The suspect and evidence were sent to court for legal action. AREY