Phnom Penh: Police arrested a fake 2-star police officer for taking $ 10,500 from victims under the promise of giving positions in the National Police. He then threatened to kill them when they demanded the money back.

The arrest was made on May 4, 2020 in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changva commune.

According to Colonel Mom Chek, the director of the Criminal Police Administration, the suspect was Seng Sopheak, 47 years old. He has been charged with threats to kill, use of illegal weapons, conspiracy and fraud.

A Glock and ammunition were also seized from the suspect.

The suspect admitted that he had falsely claimed to be a two-star National Police officer at the Ministry of Interior and took money from victims to help them join the police force. He is also accused of sending messages threatening to kill the victims after they complained.

The suspect is currently being referred to the prosecution at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings.