Battambang: According to Battambang Provincial Police Office, on 5 May 2020, at 09.20 there was an explosion from a UXO which left one person killed and three others seriously injured in Ou Chrov point, Thmey village, Takhmout commune, Samlot district, Battambang province.

According to a report by Colonel Ko Sun Kaing, a police inspector in Samlaut district, that morning, a group of residents from Pursat province’s Phnom Kravanh district came into a forested area to search for wild mushrooms to sell.

A 15-year-old male Luch Leye found a B40 rocket (a Vietnamese made RPG2), and started to play with it. This caused it to explode, causing the death of the man at the scene, with three people nearby injured:

A 16-year-old female SreyPich (facial injuries). Pin Daavuth, 25, (serious injury to right elbow) Nim Bunnath, male, age 14 (minor injury to the nose).

The victims were taken to the hospital emergency room immediately afterwards.

Colonel Ouk Sarin, Commander of the 310 Border Patrol Police Battalion, said that the scene of the blast was about 8 kilometers from the Thai border. In this area many people forage for wild fruits or mushrooms, but due to its geographical location as a former war zone, unexploded ordnance remains scattered on the ground and buried deep in the ground.

