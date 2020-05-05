Phnom Penh – Police forces cracked down on one of five Chinese suspects after a man was extorted for a 200,000 yuan ($28,300, but possibly 20,000-$2,800) ransom and possession of a K59 pistol.

The incident happened at 09:00 pm on 03 May 2020 at Diamond Island Group 78 in village 14, Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district, Phnom Penh.

The arrested suspect, identified as Wen Tai, a 35-year-old Chinese national, had the K59 and seven bullets. The victim, named Lich Chin, a 34-year-old businessman of Ung Cheng Company in Borey Ely in Diamond Island, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Chamkar Mon district, filed a complaint on May 20, 2020, saying he was held at gunpoint and made to hand over the money.

Police said that on April 20, 2020, a group of five Chinese nationals, one of them a friend, allegedly tried to come to the room, with four others in the room carrying a gun. The Chinese victim was paid the money to the suspect and was released.

The victim was driving a car with his friends on the night of May 1, 2020, when another car pulled up on the side of the road and saw he saw the man pulling out his pistol. The olice came and found the weapon in a bag.

