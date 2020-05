Sihanoukville: A Chinese man was arrested for drug dealing at 1 pm on Sunday 3 May 2020.

According to information from the Criminal Police Bureau officer , said the suspect was named YANG Xing, 32, from Chongqing, China.

He was found with 9 packets of meth, 20 WY ‘yama’ pills, and something which appears to be a synthetic cannabinoid (known as spice). The suspect broke his phone during a chase. A Highlander car was also seized. NKD