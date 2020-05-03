Phnom Penh: According to preliminary reports, a police vehicle of the 7 Makara Police Inspector was transporting two accused men to Prey Sar prison. When they reached the Stung Meanchey flyover when they jumped out of the car into the canal.

This incident caused alarm at 8 am on May 3, 2020 at the Stung Meanchey flyover, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

Immediately after authorities began hunting for the escaped men.

By 9 am the same day, one of the accused men was recaptured and the other remains on the run. FAST NEWS