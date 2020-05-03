Crime FEATURED Latest 

Prey Nup Chinese Couple Murdered

Preah Sihanouk: Police say a married Chinese couple found dead in Veal Renh commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province on May 2 were murdered.

The source after a careful examination of the professional forces, the department had found that both victims had bruises on the wrists, which may have been caused by handcuffs and head injuries.

According to the source, an autopsy found the victim, 43-year-old PENG ZHIMING had 4 head injuries, 1 rib injury, bruises on both wrists and a neck injury.

His wife, CHEN YE QING, 32, suffered head injuries, and wounds to her chest and wrists. No murder weapons or other evidence were found at the scene.

According to the source, the couple were staying at a rented house since September 2019, according to the report The formal lease was officially signed on 26 October 2019.

The bodies of the two victims were handed over to the Office of the Crime Investigation Bureau Chief of Police.

Technical experts and police forces of the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate are actively investigating and searching for the culprits. KOHSANTEPHEAP.

