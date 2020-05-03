Poipet: A cman was killed and a police officer seriously injured by gunfire at 01:20 on 3 May 2020, in Sangkat Phsar Kandal , Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province .

The confirmed death was a 24 year old, and a 29 year old police officerfrom the Narcotics Unit was seriously injured.

Details are still vague, but around 10 people on 4 motorbikes chased the victim and fired at least 4 shots. The men then escaped.

The civilian was taken to the Poipet Referral Hospital, but died, and the Poipet police officer, was taken by police to the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital, Mongkol Borey.

Other reports say a woman was taken in by police for questioning, but Poipet police cannot be reached for comment at this time. NKD



