PHNOM PENH: A man drove a car with military plates into a central divider, and then vanished.

The incident occurred at 9:30 pm on May 2, 2020 at the front of the Kang Gas Station PTT along Oknha Mong Rithy Road in Ba Yap Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The white LEXUS HS250h had RCAF 01 2.9526 plates.

According to the source, prior to the incident, the car was driving quickly when it turned into the barrier and crashed. The driver then fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

After the incident, the competent authorities came down to pick up the car and wait for the the owner to make a legal settlement.