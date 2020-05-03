Siem Reap: An American man was arrested by the police at 9 am on May 2, 2020, behind Kralanh Market in Trapeang Ses Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City. He allegedly assaulted a Cambodian man who drives an Indian tuk tuk.

JAH-JUAN DE LA CRUZ, 54, a US citizen, is reported to be a teacher. He was arrested after the tuk tuk driver was attacked, damaging the vehicle and injuring Thantim, a 58-year-old Cambodian national from Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap city.

Police said the intentional violence was caused after the Cambodian parked in front of a foreigner’s home many times.

The foreigner went to Siem Reap Provincial Court of Appeal, and was ordered to temporary detention at the provincial court in preparation for a case.