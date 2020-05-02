Preah Sihanouk: On the evening on May 02, 2020, there was an accident after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the train tracks in Ou Trach village, Samrong commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle, which was parked on the tracks, was a white HYUNDAI, plated Phnom Penh 3E-3529. The train, heading to Sihanoukville, was under a train driver, 29-year-old Ieng Virak, who lives in Phnom Penh. The truck driver ran away.

There were no casualties, and police are now holding further investigations. (HUY BUNLENG)