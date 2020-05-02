FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Train Hits Truck Near Sihanoukville

cne22 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Preah Sihanouk: On the evening on May 02, 2020, there was an accident after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the train tracks in Ou Trach village, Samrong commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle, which was parked on the tracks, was a white HYUNDAI, plated Phnom Penh 3E-3529. The train, heading to Sihanoukville, was under a train driver, 29-year-old Ieng Virak, who lives in Phnom Penh. The truck driver ran away.

There were no casualties, and police are now holding further investigations. (HUY BUNLENG)

You May Also Like

Transgender Arrested For Online Sex Selling And Drugs

cne0

UPDATE: Foreign Male On Big Cruiser Motorbike Dies

cne0

15 Vietnamese With Over 3 kg Drugs Busted In Bavet

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *