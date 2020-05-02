Phnom Penh: On April 30, 2020, the Cyber Crime police in Stung Meanchey 3 police detained two suspects on charges of internet fraud.

Nin Srey Pov, 33, a Cambodian woman and Longe Olaouwa Akindele, a 30 year old Nigerian man, were arrested at their house in Damnak 3 Village, Steung Meanchey III.

The suspect confessed to a social network scam (fake Facebook accounts from overseas) for nearly two years and had about 20 victims send him a total of about $ 50,000. Authorities are searching for another African involved.

The two suspects have been sent to court for internet fraud offenses.

FAST NEWS