Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on May 2, 2020, another patient has recovered from COVID-19, with the total number of recoveries now at 120.

Only two of the 122 patients detected remain undergoing treatment in hospital.

The recovered man is reported to be a 58-year-old Cambodian in Sihanoukville, who had been in direct contact with a group of French tourists who tested positive for the virus in March.