FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Drunk Woman In GXR V6 Hits Concrete

cne47 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: A young woman, reportedly drunk driving, smashed her Toyota Landcruiser GXR at 20.30 on May 1, 2020, at the junction of the 7 Makara Eastern Flyover along Russian Federation Road.

Before the incident, the woman was driving the luxury car without a license plate, in a drunken state westbound. The car hit a concrete divider on the way up to the bridge, causing serious damage to the front bumper, but no one was hurt.

The car immediately tried to flee the scene, but below the bridge it was intercepted by traffic authorities.

After the incident, local authorities also came to intervene and took the the car to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters to wait for legal action. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

White Guy Loses 11,000 Baht In Massage

cne1

26 Year Old Brit Dies On St. 144

cne0

Creepy Khmer In Thai Spy Trouble

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *