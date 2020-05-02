Phnom Penh: A young woman, reportedly drunk driving, smashed her Toyota Landcruiser GXR at 20.30 on May 1, 2020, at the junction of the 7 Makara Eastern Flyover along Russian Federation Road.

Before the incident, the woman was driving the luxury car without a license plate, in a drunken state westbound. The car hit a concrete divider on the way up to the bridge, causing serious damage to the front bumper, but no one was hurt.

The car immediately tried to flee the scene, but below the bridge it was intercepted by traffic authorities.

After the incident, local authorities also came to intervene and took the the car to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters to wait for legal action. POST NEWS